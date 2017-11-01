Board of education to vote to reopen Lincoln Junior High School

Right now, Lincoln College Preparatory Academy is almost at capacity and officials project an increase in enrollment. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City Public Schools Board of Education will be faced with the decision to revive a metro school on Wednesday.

The district closed 21 schools in 2010. Since then, several have reopened.

Right now, Lincoln College Preparatory Academy is almost at capacity and officials project an increase in enrollment.

To alleviate that, the administration is proposing to reopen Lincoln Junior High School, which has sat closed for the past seven years, for the 2019-2020 school year.

If that happens, the building could seat more 500 middle school students and about 1,000 high school students.

Feedback from parents and the public has been collected since the summer. The board has reviewed all of that and say they have the final say on what will happen with the school.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.