Cuts to Raytown Police Department take effect Wednesday

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Abigael Jaymes, Reporter
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -

It's judgment day for the Raytown Police Department. The city has made major slashes to the budget which goes into effect Wednesday.

Police are now going to have fight crime with less. The police budget has been cut by over $2.5 million. This comes in addition to another $500,000 that has already been cut.

Police Chief Jim Lynch said in a letter to Raytown residents that the budget cuts means impacts to public safety service. However, they're working through how to best manage it.

According to city administration, the budget cuts to the police department is not personal, saying rather it's all about the money.

A total of 30 positions including officers, civilians and part-time positions were also cut from the department.

