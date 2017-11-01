Man in life-threatening condition after being shot inside KCK townhome

The shooting happened before 5:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Eaton Avenue. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City, KS, are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened before 5:30 a.m. in a townhome in the 2900 block of Eaton Avenue.

Police say the man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler says a male suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.