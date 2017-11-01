Experts host panel in Lee's Summit to help parents talk about suicide, mental health

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at city hall, located at 220 SE Green Street. (KCTV5)

A panel of experts will meet with parents in Lee’s Summit on Wednesday with information about how to address the tough subject of suicide when talking with children.

Two students at Lee’s Summit schools took their own lives earlier in the year.

Since then, Lee’s Summit Cares, a community group that helps kids and young families, says they’ve had an influx of calls from parents asking for help and advice on how to talk about suicide and mental health.

Wednesday’s event gets the experts together in one room for that discussion.

The panel will include a pair of suicide prevention advocates.

“We have that base of parents that have been reaching out to us and in ranges from zero to 18, parents in every age range, and this is affecting parents,” Director of Lee’s Summit Cares Rachel Segobia said. “I myself I have a three-year-old daughter and this is information I want to know.”

One local parent also said his six-year-old daughter is already experiencing bullying in school.

There is help available for those who need it.

The suicide prevention lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK. It's free and confidential emotional support that is manned 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Callers can also chat live with a counselor by logging onto suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

