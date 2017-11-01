Experts host panel in Lee's Summit to help parents talk about suicide, mental health

Authorities say two strangers were caught having sex on Delta flight bound for Detroit.More >
Authorities say two strangers were caught having sex on Delta flight bound for Detroit.More >
A 21-year-old man faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges with connection to the homicide of Zachary Murphy.More >
A 21-year-old man faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges with connection to the homicide of Zachary Murphy.More >
An Arkansas man was shot and killed over the weekend as police continue to investigate the circumstances.More >
An Arkansas man was shot and killed over the weekend as police continue to investigate the circumstances.More >
The man police believe was the driver of a vehicle that killed at least eight people has possible ties to the State of Missouri.More >
The man police believe was the driver of a vehicle that killed at least eight people has possible ties to the State of Missouri.More >
A Wisconsin mother tied her 9-year-old son to the roof of her minivan so he could hold down a plastic pool, a criminal complaint said.More >
A Wisconsin mother tied her 9-year-old son to the roof of her minivan so he could hold down a plastic pool, a criminal complaint said.More >
Nancy Marks is a convicted criminal who claims to have “psychic powers.” An undercover KCTV5 News investigation revealed she’s still telling people they are "cursed," but she is evading prosecution by carefully avoiding what got her in trouble in the past.More >
Nancy Marks is a convicted criminal who claims to have “psychic powers.” An undercover KCTV5 News investigation revealed she’s still telling people they are "cursed," but she is evading prosecution by carefully avoiding what got her in trouble in the past.More >
Family members say their loved one is the person who police found dead inside a U-Haul storage unit in Lenexa.More >
Family members say their loved one is the person who police found dead inside a U-Haul storage unit in Lenexa.More >
So, if a nuclear apocalypse does happen someday, where are the best (and worst) places to live in America?More >
So, if a nuclear apocalypse does happen someday, where are the best (and worst) places to live in America?More >
A Kansas City mother says a stranger surprisingly bought shoes for her son while they were at Oak Park Mall. Once she got home, she realized it was Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters.More >
A Kansas City mother says a stranger surprisingly bought shoes for her son while they were at Oak Park Mall. Once she got home, she realized it was Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters.More >