Suspect in New York attack was issued ticket in Platte County, records show

Sayfullo Saipov is accused of hopping a curb in lower Manhattan, killing 8 and injuring several others. Credit: St/. Charles Co. PD

The man police believe was the driver of a vehicle that killed at least eight people has ties to the State of Missouri.

Court records show that a Sayfullo Saipov with the same birth year was issued a traffic ticket out of Platte County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said on Dec. 16, 2015 in Platte County, Saipov stopped at a scale house located on Interstate 29. He was driving a commercial vehicle. Following the inspection, Saipov was issued a citation for improper brakes on his vehicle. He was then released.

According to online documents, Saipov never paid the $129.50 fine. He never showed up for his court date and a warrant was issued for his arrest

Officials who were not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity identified the attacker as 29-year-old Saipov and said he is from Uzbekistan and came to the U.S. in 2010. He has a Florida driver's license but may have been staying in New Jersey, they said.

CBS News, citing a federal law enforcement source, reports a note found in or near the truck used in the attack referenced the Islamic State (ISIS).

An Uber spokesperson confirmed to CBS News Saipov was a driver for them and had passed a background check.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.