He's back! British boy who received cancer treatment in Kansas City returns

KANSAS CITY, MO

Alex Goodwin, who won Kansas City's heart when he came here from England for cancer treatment, has returned to the metro.

Goodwin and his father were at the University of Kansas Health System's Indian Creek campus for an adjustment to his leg.

An implant was placed inside his leg during his first trip to Kansas City. 

It is a leg that will grow with him and adjustments will be made each time he flies back to the United States for check ups after beating a deadly form of cancer.

Following his treatment, he will be hitting the streets to trick-or-treat with friends. 

Goodwin will be at Rainy Day Books on Wednesday in Fairway to sign copies of his book. 

Proceeds from sales will be used to help pay travel expenses between the United States and the United Kingdom. 

