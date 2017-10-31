Fundraiser to be held to help Lyft driver shot in face outside Liberty bar

While driving for Lyft, Antoine Roston ended up in the parking lot of the popular Northland bar. Police say Patrick Pulse shot Roston before leaving the scene. (KCTV5)

A Lyft driver shot over the weekend in Liberty remains in the hospital. Now, there's an effort to help him and his family.

A community of ride-share drivers across the metro is planning a fundraiser at Homeslice Pizza & Pints after a co-worker was shot in the parking lot of The Landing early Sunday morning.

Jude Davila knows shooting victim.

"He’s got a wife and three kids, and he is always out there working hard, and that is what he was doing on Saturday night," Davila said.

While driving for Lyft, Antoine Roston ended up in the parking lot of the popular Northland bar. Police say Patrick Pulse shot Roston before leaving the scene.

People who know Roston say this makes them angry.

“To have somebody who gets in his back seat, and has a firearm and is able to just shoot him through the back of his chest, through his face. Just a lot of anger when I got to it on Sunday morning when I got the call," Davila said.

Pulse was arraigned Monday afternoon. His bond is set at $100,000.

And while people who know Roston wait to see what happens next, they are mobilizing to help his family. A fundraiser will happen at Homeslice Pizza & Pints at 1501 Grand Blvd. It will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday.

“We’ll have a lot of auction items. We’ve reached out to different restaurants, different artists here in Kansas City," Davila said.

Davila says Kansas City Chiefs players, who know Roston, also plan to come by.

Roston’s wife says he is out of surgery. His jaw is wired shut because two of the bullets went through his face. His family plans on being at the fundraiser.

