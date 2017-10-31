Free x-rays offered for parents worried about dangerous objects in Halloween candy

A local urgent care is offering free x-rays of Halloween candy to put parents at ease.

Just last year, KCTV5 News covered reports in Lexington, MO of sharp objects inside several pieces of candy. This is rare, but a local urgent care wants to give parents peace of mind.

The Urgency Room, which has five locations throughout the metro, is offering free x-rays of Halloween candy.

They ran a demo for KCTV5, putting a paperclip inside a candy bar. It clearly shows up on the x-ray image.

Radiologic technologist Ashley Serrone said running the candy through the x-ray machine is completely safe.

“Radiation is not going to be harmful to candy cells. It's totally safe. It'll shoot right through, put the image on the plate, and you're free to eat it just like you would before,” said Serrone.

All Urgency Room locations are offering free candy x-rays until 8 p.m. Tuesday and again on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

