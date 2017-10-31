Tests show Lee's Summit teen charged in double fatality wreck wa - KCTV5

Tests show Lee's Summit teen charged in double fatality wreck was high

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
According to court records, Kansas City police responded to a wreck in the area of 73rd Street and Prospect Avenue in January. (KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

A Lee's Summit teen has been charged with driving under the influence of marijuana in a crash that killed two 18-year-olds.

Rodriquez Franklin, 19, was charged Tuesday with two counts of driving while intoxicated leading to death.

Prosecutors also filed alternative counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors requested that bond be set at $50,000. 

The charges stem from a crash in January that killed Kaeden Hernandez and Zachary Meyers.

The police investigation found that Franklin was speeding when he lost control, struck a curb and a large tree in southern Kansas City.

Court records say Franklin was following a car that belonged to his girlfriend. The girlfriend said she didn't know who was following her.

