Lee's Summit teen charged in double vehicular fatality

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to a wreck in the area of 73rd Street and Prospect Avenue in January. (KCPD)

A Lee's Summit teen has been charged in connection with the crash that killed two other teenagers in south Kansas City.

Rodriquez Franklin, 19, faces two counts of DWI death of another or, in the alternative, two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to a wreck in the area of 73rd Street and Prospect Avenue in January.

Two of the vehicle's passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as 18-yer-old Kaeden M. Hernandez and 18-year-old Zachary M. Meyers.

Franklin was the removed from the driver's seat by emergency responders. A police investigation of the wreck revealed that the vehicle driven by Franklin was driving at excessive speed when he lost control, striking a curb and a large tree.

Witnesses said Franklin 's vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed between 100 to 120 mph behind another vehicle driven by his girlfriend. She told police she was attempting to get away from vehicle and didn't know who was driving it.

Prosecutors requested a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.