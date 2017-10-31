Second teen dies from injuries in Bonner Springs wreck

A second teenager has died following a wreck that happened in Bonner Springs earlier this month.

Jay-Jay Hill, 17, died from his injuries on Oct. 31. Seth Davidson, 18, was killed in the wreck on Oct. 21.

Two other juveniles were injured in the wreck and have been released, according to police.

The Bonner Springs Police Department is continuing to investigate the wreck, which happened in the area of 122nd and Kansas Avenue.

Previous coverage:

