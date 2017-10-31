Mother says Chiefs' Marcus Peters bought shoes for her son at Oak Park Mall

A Kansas City mother says a stranger surprisingly bought shoes for her son while they were at Oak Park Mall.

Once she got home, she realized it was Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters.

Larissa Coffie says she and her son were in a shoe store Saturday at the mall in Overland Park. Her son showed her a pair of shoes he liked and asked her to buy them.

After telling her son no, she says a stranger butted in and told her son to tell the employee what size shoe he wore and he would buy them instead.

The woman says the man, who she now believes was Peters, said her son was very respectful, and he would be glad to get the shoes for him.

“Someone replied on my Facebook post and just said, 'hey do you think it was Marcus Peters,'" Larissa Coffie said. "As soon as they said Marcus Peters, I was like oh my Gosh, that was Marcus Peters. As soon as I seen the full name, it hit me in my face cause he looked familiar but I couldn’t pinpoint who he was or where I would have known him from.”

KCTV5 News reached out to the Chiefs. A spokesperson says they could not confirm it was Peters but says he does things like that all the time.

