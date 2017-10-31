Man charged in North Kansas City homicide case - KCTV5

Man charged in North Kansas City homicide case

NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A 21-year-old man faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges with connection to the homicide of Zachary Murphy. 

Cole Walker Huff is in custody and being held on a $1 million bond. 

Murphy  was found dead Oct. 23 about 2:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Oliver Drive. 

Officers were originally called to the area after someone heard gunshots in the area.

