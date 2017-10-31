Kansas man sentenced after downloading child porn from Germany - KCTV5

Kansas man sentenced after downloading child porn from Germany

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Noah Martin, 31, of Lawrence, KS, was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. (KCTV5) Noah Martin, 31, of Lawrence, KS, was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

United States Attorney Tom Beall announced Tuesday that a Kansas man has been sentenced to federal prison as a result of a child pornography investigation that began in Germany.

Noah Martin, 31, of Lawrence, KS, was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison.

Martin pleaded guilty to two counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The investigation began when Baden-Wurttemberg Police compiled a list that included 155 users in the United States who used a peer-to-peer network to download a video of a five-to-seven-year-old girl being sexually abused.

Homeland Security Investigations used the information to track follow a trail to Martin’s residence in Lawrence. Investigators found 1,560 images and 202 videos containing child pornography on Martin’s computer.

Beall commended the German police, Homeland Security Investigations and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan for their work on the case.

