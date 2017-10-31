Police investigate second string of vehicles damaged by air rifles in Lee's Summit

The damage reported from the string of incidents was concentrated in the southwest sector of the city. (KCTV5)

Some people in the Lee's Summit area woke up to an unwelcome surprise Halloween morning, finding broken glass and shattered car windows.

Police say it's because someone went on a vandalizing spree using an air rifle. Investigators are asking for help after roughly 35 cars were damaged.

Three neighborhoods all in the southwest sector of the city - Eagle Creek, Stoney Creek Estates and Napa Valley - were hit.

“My sister who lives in Lee’s Summit, she was saying they were having problems in their neighborhood like this too, so I told my husband put the car in the garage. He said he would do it today because he wanted to put oil in the car, so this is the result of that,” Terese Spears Chambers said.

Neighbors say they’re shocked by what happened, and even if they weren’t impacted personally, they are preparing to take steps to protect their property.

“I'll definitely be parking my car in the garage from now on. But, I mean we have a streetlight, but some of the places that got hit have streetlights, so I don't know what else to do. As far as a car driving by and using a BB gun to shoot at a car,” Jessica Cox said.

Police are asking for neighbors to call them with any information that could help them make an arrest. Especially if there are cameras installed outside their homes, it is something that Chris Thomas says she doesn’t has for now.

“I don't know, it was something I was thinking about earlier today, maybe it's something my husband and I should discuss that … maybe we do implement that,” she said.

For victims like Spears Chambers, though, she has a clear message to the people doing this.

“They need to stop, but also the ones that are doing it, and I know they're going to be caught. And when they are, I think the parents should be just as liable as the children,” she said.

Police are also investigating a similar incident that happened last week which damaged 75 cars. While they have a suspect description in that incident, they have not released anything pertaining to this most recent string of vandalism.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the LSPD (816) 969-1752.

Previous coverage: Lee's Summit police investigate string of vandalism that damaged 75 vehicles

