Missouri to erect statue honoring Norm Stewart

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
COLUMBIA, MO (AP) -

Former longtime Missouri basketball coach Norm Stewart will be honored with a statue outside Mizzou Arena.

The Board of Curators on Tuesday voted to authorize the statue of Stewart, who coached at Missouri for 32 seasons.

The Columbia Missourian reports Athletic Director Jim Sterk said funds are in hand for the $196,000 project. Sterk says more than $218,000 has already been raised and donors have pledged another $76,000.

Any excess money will be used for the basketball program and facility improvements.

Stewart compiled a 634-333 record. His teams won eight Big Eight Conference championships and six conference tournament titles.

