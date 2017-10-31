McCaskill tweet indicates her husband is improving - KCTV5

McCaskill tweet indicates her husband is improving

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
A spokeswoman for McCaskill says she has no additional information about Shepard's condition beyond what the senator posted. (KCTV5) A spokeswoman for McCaskill says she has no additional information about Shepard's condition beyond what the senator posted. (KCTV5)
ST. LOUIS (AP) -

The husband of Sen. Claire McCaskill remains hospitalized in St. Louis, but the Democratic senator says on Twitter that he is showing signs of improvement.

Developer Joseph Shepard is hospitalized in an intensive care unit. McCaskill on Monday posted that he has "a very big heart but right now not working very well."

In a Twitter posting Tuesday, McCaskill wrote that Shepard was still "in ICU but better." Another tweet showed a brief video of his heart monitor and read, "Watching my husband's heart in his room in ICU. Working better today."

A spokeswoman for McCaskill says she has no additional information about Shepard's condition beyond what the senator posted.

McCaskill and Shepard have been married since 2002. They have a home in suburban St. Louis.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.