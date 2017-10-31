Independence police hope video leads to answers in murder of 72- - KCTV5

Independence police hope video leads to answers in murder of 72-year-old man

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Emily Rittman, News Reporter
(Emily Rittman/KCTV5) (Emily Rittman/KCTV5)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

A 72-year-old Independence man has been in the city's latest homicide.

Police say William F. Domann was found dead Monday in the 12500 block of East 43rd Street.

Officers were called about 10:30 a.m. to the home on a burglary. When they arrived, they saw that someone had forced entry into the residence and Domann was found dead inside.

Detectives are seeking any information from witnesses.

"We've got a maniac running loose that just murdered somebody," said Tammy Robbins, a neighbor. "It's very scary."

Friends say the victim enjoyed visiting with neighbors and going to the casino.

They tell KCTV5 he was robbed on Oct. 1st while inside his home.

Several guns were stolen during that break-in that happened during the day. 

On Tuesday, police released surveillance video of a "person of interest': 

If you have any information, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

