Coco Loko gives chocolate lovers a drug free, sugary high

Friends are remembering a married couple killed early on Saturday morning when a wrong-way driver crashed into them.More >
Friends are remembering a married couple killed early on Saturday morning when a wrong-way driver crashed into them.More >
A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence.More >
A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence.More >
Independence police are investigating after six patients, which included three children, were transported to the hospital after a head on crash.More >
Independence police are investigating after six patients, which included three children, were transported to the hospital after a head on crash.More >
A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the road rage shooting that happened in Overland Park on Friday.More >
A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the road rage shooting that happened in Overland Park on Friday.More >
Courtney Stensrud and her husband call their fun-loving, spunky daughter a miracle. The now 3-year-old girl was born at just 21 weeks and four days gestation.More >
Courtney Stensrud and her husband call their fun-loving, spunky daughter a miracle. The now 3-year-old girl was born at just 21 weeks and four days gestation.More >
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Officers in Kansas City are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday evening.More >
Officers in Kansas City are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday evening.More >
The Chiefs' defensive tackle Roy Miller has been arrested for domestic battery in Florida.More >
The Chiefs' defensive tackle Roy Miller has been arrested for domestic battery in Florida.More >
Andy Sandness didn’t have a face for almost ten years. That is, until Lilly Ross agreed to donate her deceased husband’s face to him. Now, the two have finally met in a tear-filled reunion.More >
Andy Sandness didn’t have a face for almost ten years. That is, until Lilly Ross agreed to donate her deceased husband’s face to him. Now, the two have finally met in a tear-filled reunion.More >