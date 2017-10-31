Coco Loko gives chocolate lovers a drug free, sugary high

Coco Loko is laced with the same type of stimulants found in energy drinks. (KCTV5)

There are plenty of ways to enjoy chocolate: bars, ice cream, drink mixes and more.

Well now, people can add their nose to the list.

Legal Lean, an Orlando-based supplement company has created a chocolate powder that chocolate-lovers can snort.

The makers are selling Coco Loko on sites like Amazon, marketing the drug-free chocolate as a legal high that produces an endorphin rush, and calm focus.

The internet is full of videos of people trying it out.

Though it may sound sweet, according to the Medical Director at the University of Kansas Health Systems Poison Control Center, Stephen Thornton, the health consequences can be anything but that; saying that it can lead to infections.

“It’s certainly not a natural thing to do, to snort pure chocolate up your nose,” Thorton said.

Coco Loko is laced with the same type of stimulants found in energy drinks.

“It’s almost in some ways being marketed as almost a study aid,” Thorton added.

Not much is known about Coco Loko's health benefits or risks. Nor is there any available data assessing its claims.

In fact, according to their website, the FDA has not approved this powder. This is something that worries Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has urged the FDA to investigate and regulate the snortable chocolate powder.

“It’s a new product that goes where no other dangerous product has gone before, right to the candy aisle,” Schumer said.

According to the Legal Lean website, Coco Loko is a dietary supplement.

Like all other dietary supplements, it doesn’t require FDA approval to be put on the market.

The FDA can regulate it, but according to its website, in order for the agency to step in, Coco Loko must be proven to be either unhealthy or misbranded.

Thornton says it’s a “buyers beware” situation.

“You don’t know the concentration in these products,” Thorton said. “You don’t know what is the appropriate dose, so to speak. So those things are kind of already left up for the person to figure out themselves.”

