Man arrested after firing handgun in air, Raytown police say

A man has been arrested after police say he shot a handgun in the air Tuesday morning.

Police were called about 7:50 a.m. to the 12000 block of 75th Street. When officers arrived, a man that lived in the area, and fit the description witness’ had provided, was walking away and acting erratically.

Officers made contact with him and he appeared to be under the influence of something.

The man was arrested and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

No one was injured. Detectives are continuing the investigation.

If you have any information call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

