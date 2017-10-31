How to keep warm on Halloween night and not ruin the costume

Costumes that involve wigs, hats and masks may fair a little more comfortably. (KCTV5)

Children ranging from toddlers to teenagers will be dressing up going door-to-door in the hope of picking up some tasty treats on Tuesday night.

Since it will be a chilly night, costumes will need some extra preparation to stay warm.

Of course, no one wants to ruin their Halloween costume, so simply accessorizing can help.

Costumes that involve wigs, hats and masks may fair a little more comfortably.

Capes and cloaks are another way to keep warm and are appropriate for witches, vampires, princesses and more.

Beyond dressing the kids in warm costumes, parents can take other steps to keep children warm.

These steps include the “short-burst trick or treating method”. In these methods, children trick or treat on one side of the street, and then stop and return to their home-base, whether that’s a house or car, to have some hot cocoa, soup and simply hang out in the heat to get warm. Kids then head back outside to finish up the other side of the street.

Another good way of staying warm while trick or treating is by sticking hand warmers either inside a child’s candy pale or pockets. Kids can pull them out and warm up their cold little fingers.

