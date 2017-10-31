17 years later, Blue Springs police continue to investigate dead - KCTV5

17 years later, Blue Springs police continue to investigate deadly hit-and-run cold case

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Police say Alonzo, 67, was last seen leaving his home for his morning walk on Sept. 25, 2000. (Blue Springs police)
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -

The Blue Springs Police Department continues to investigate a cold case of a 2000 hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that took the life of James “Jim” Alonzo.

Police say Alonzo, 67, was last seen leaving his home for his morning walk on Sept. 25, 2000. 

Alonzo’s body was discovered at about 6:20 a.m. on the side of the road near NW 15th Street and NW Hearnes Avenue, an area that was part of his normal walking route.                    

Police believe someone knows something about the incident.  

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blue Springs Police Department (816) 228-0100 or the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Information leading to an arrest and, or filing of charges could be eligible for up to $2,000 in reward money.

