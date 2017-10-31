Court records show chilling chain of events before mother’s body found in Lenexa storage unit

Jessica Monteiro Rey's hu­­­sband, Justin Rey, is in custody after he was found sleeping inside one of the storage units with the couple's newborn baby and 2-year-old child. (KCTV5)

Family members say their loved one is the person who police found dead inside a U-Haul storage unit in Lenexa.

They are mourning the death of their sister, Jessica Monteiro Rey. Her hu­­­sband, Justin Rey, is in custody after he was found sleeping inside one of the storage units with the couple's newborn baby and 2-year-old child.

After Lenexa police discovered human remains at the storage facility last Tuesday, they called Kansas City police for help. They asked them to look into the last place Justin Rey's wife was seen alive.

"I can say they were remains ... such that they were not readily identifiable sex, age, race," said Danny Chavez, a Lenexa police spokesman.

According to court records, Justin Rey first told officers his wife had died while giving birth to their baby. Then, he told investigators she had committed suicide after giving birth.

Officers say Just Rey then made a spontaneous statement that "his wife was inside the cooler and looked to the direction of a red and white Igloo style cooler with wheels."

During his first court appearance for child endangerment charges, Justin Rey denied the charges against him.

Court records show Kansas City police came to the WoodSpring Suites off Leeds Road. It was the last place his wife was seen alive. Hotel management told detectives that Jessica Monteiro Rey was last seen on Oct. 20.

Hotel staff says Justin Rey "called the front desk, disguised his voice as a woman and checked out of a room on Oct. 23."

Officers checked surveillance video and say they say he pulled a red cooler while pushing a stroller with a toddler walking beside him.

Hotel staff says he then went back to the hotel saying he needed to get back into the room because he forgot something.

According to court records, police filed a search warrant to obtain the surveillance video because of his conflicting stories about his wife's whereabouts. Her family members say investigators have positively identified her as the body found last week.

Kansas City police say they are waiting to release the victim's name and cause of death until the medical examiner's report is complete.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.