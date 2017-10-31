Woman narrowly escapes bullet outside 'The Examiner' in Independ - KCTV5

Woman narrowly escapes bullet outside 'The Examiner' in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

A shooting investigation is underway after shots were fired near a newspaper company.

Independence police say a shooter fired several shots outside The Examiner on Thursday. There were no injuries, and a person of interest has been identified.

Witnesses say there was an altercation between an employee and another person inside the building about 11:30 p.m.

For seven years, Sandy has delivered The Examiner to over 400 homes about five times a week. She witnessed the altercation and says the gunman opened fire in her direction near an entrance to the building.  

A bullet hit her back window and pierced a metal rod in the headrest but didn’t go through. Sandy was sitting in the seat.

“I had a wonderful guardian angel looking over me,” Sandy said. “Something had to be. I thought of my children and my grandchildren."

The Examiner said they are unable to comment because it’s an open investigation. The employee who was involved in the altercation is a temporary employee at The Examiner. Police did not provide any additional details.

