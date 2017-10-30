Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott suspended for Kansas City game

The verdict means the NFL can now enforce Elliott’s originally mandated six game suspension. (AP)

NEW YORK, NY (FOOTBALLKC) – Late Monday night, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the Southern District of New York denied a motion for a preliminary injunction in a 2016 domestic violence case involving Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The verdict means the NFL can now enforce Elliott’s originally mandated six game suspension. The court is allowing 24 hours for appeal before the suspension is in place.

The events of the case date back to February 2016, the legal action has been ongoing since July 2016 and the NFL’s original suspension was handed out in August 2017. Since then, the NFL, Elliott and NFL Players Association has dealt with six federal judges on the case, while Elliott has yet to miss a game.

Since the suspension was announced, an initial injunction was granted on September 8, then vacated on October 12, a mandate recall on October 13 and temporary restraining order granted on October 17, leading up to likely the final major hearing of the year on Monday.

The NFL itself determined Elliott was guilty of domestic violence in a series of incidents last year involving a former girlfriend, but Ohio authorities never charged Elliott with a crime. This led to the debate of whether or not the NFL has the right to enforce its own law, based on its own private findings.

The NFLPA had asked Failla for a preliminary injunction that would have kept the running back eligible for the rest of this season, with the final verdict coming in the offseason as the case makes its rounds in the court system.

As far as Elliott’s on field impact, the second year pro out of Ohio State led the NFL in rushing as a rookie. In 23 career games, the 2016 fourth overall pick has 24 total touchdowns and an average of 4.8 yards per carry.

Elliott and the Cowboys started 2017 slow, but over the past four weeks have averaged 196 yards rushing. Cowboy quarterback Dak Prescott has contributed to the team’s rushing attack, totaling 450 career yards on the ground. Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris are Dallas’ backup running backs slated to take over.

The loss of Elliott would have helped the Chiefs defense immensely, as Kansas City has allowed 124.6 yards rushing per game, 24th in the NFL.

Kickoff for Chiefs at Cowboys is set for 3:25 p.m. central time.