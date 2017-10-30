For fourth straight time, Chiefs defeat Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) - Harrison Butker kicked five field goals, Marcus Peters returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the turnover-prone Denver Broncos 29-19 on Monday night.

Alex Smith threw for 202 yards and a touchdown, most of it going to tight end Travis Kelce , who hauled in seven balls for 133 yards and the score. The Chiefs (6-2) also intercepted Trevor Siemian three times and hopped on two fumbles to beat Denver (3-4) for the fourth straight time.

Siemian finished 19 of 36 for 198 yards and a touchdown, and has now thrown eight picks and only three TD passes in the past five games. The Broncos have lost all but one of them.

FIRST QUARTER:

Marcus Peters and the Chiefs defense strikes first. Peters returns a Jamaal Charles fumble for a touchdown to give Kansas City a lead. (Chiefs 7, Broncos 0)

Travis Kelce catches a 29-yard touchdown pass from Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith. (Chiefs 14, Broncos 0)

SECOND QUARTER:

After Tyreek Hill throws an interception, Denver capitalizes with a field goal. (Chiefs 14, Broncos 3)

Harrison Butker extends Kansas City's lead after a 25-yard field goal. (Chiefs 17, Broncos 3)

THIRD QUARTER:

Following a muffed punt by Denver, Kansas City is unable to move the ball for a first down, but Harrison Butker kicks a field goal to push the lead to three possessions. (Chiefs 20, Broncos 3)

Denver edges closer with a field goal. (Chiefs 20, Broncos 6)

Devontae Booker scores a touchdown for the Broncos. (Chiefs 20, Broncos 13)

FOURTH QUARTER:

Harrison Butker stays hot. He delivers a 43-yard field goal to extend the lead back to 10 points. (Chiefs 23, Broncos 13)

Butker delivers again! He drills one from 51 yards out. (Chiefs 26, Broncos 13)

It's all Butker in the fourth quarter. He hits one from 42 yards out to push the lead to 16 points. (Chiefs 29, Broncos 13)

