Man accused of shooting his Lyft driver outside Liberty bar faces judge

Patrick Logan Pulse, 28, has been charged in Clay County with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. (Clay County Jail)

A man driving for a ride-sharing service remains in the hospital after he was shot in Liberty over the weekend.

Police say 41-year-old Antoine Roston came to pick a man up in front of The Landing about 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

That was when police say 28-year-old Patrick Pulse fired six shots from a laser-sighted semi-automatic, hitting Roston twice in the head.

According to police, Pulse left The Landing in his silver Jeep and was found about 45 minutes later near Highway 210.

Roston is currently in critical condition at an area hospital.

Roston has been married for more than 19 years and has children. He is also a pastor at a local church.

In a post on social media on Sunday, Roston's wife asked for prayers. She said no vital organs were hit.

People who know Roston are sending their prayers.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and our concern is with the well-being of the driver. We have reached out to both the driver and passenger to offer our support and assistance,” Lyft said in a statement.

Lyft did not go into details about what assistance they would provide.

During a video arraignment on Monday, Pulse faced a judge on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

His bond was set at $100,000. His next court appearance will be Nov. 7.

