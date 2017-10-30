Man acquitted in 2012 murder of Gladstone AT&T worker dies in wreck that killed another man

The crash was on a stretch of Highway 24 near Ewing just before noon Monday. (Chopper5)

Officers say Bryan Middlemas, 40, of Raytown was driving the Honda. (KCTV5)

One of the two men killed in a car wreck earlier this week was acquitted in 2012 of beating an AT&T worker to death.

Bryan Middlemas, 40, of Raytown has been identified as one the two people killed in what witnesses called a street racing crash. The other victim has been identified as Perry Green, 56, of Independence.

The wreck happened was on a stretch of U.S. Highway 24 near Ewing just before noon Monday. Police say a Honda crossed the center line and hit a Ford pick-up truck head-on. The drivers of both vehicles were killed.

Officers say Middlemas was driving the Honda, and Green was driving the Ford.

Witnesses say a silver Pontiac was racing Middlemas. The Pontiac left the scene.

Just over a year ago, Middlemas was acquitted in the death of Kevin Mashburn, who was on a service call at an apartment complex in Gladstone when he was brutally attacked. He was taken to North Kansas City Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Metropolitan Major Case Squad spent five days after Mashburn's murder following several leads in this case before arresting Middlemas.

After a four-day trial, jurors found Middlemas not guilty on all counts.

