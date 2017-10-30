Kansas City police: 2 cars racing may have caused crash that lef - KCTV5

Kansas City police: 2 cars racing may have caused crash that left 2 dead

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police say two cars racing may have caused a crash that left two people dead.

The crash was on a stretch of Highway 24 near Ewing just before noon Monday.

Police say a Honda crossed the center line and hit a Ford pick-up truck head-on. The drivers of both vehicles were killed.

Witnesses say a silver Pontiac was racing the Honda. That car left the scene.

