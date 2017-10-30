Police investigate suspicious death after shooting near 37th, B - KCTV5

Police investigate suspicious death after shooting near 37th, Brooklyn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a shooting Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting just after 1 p.m. in the 2200 block of 37th Street.

A female victim was located at a residence and taken to an area hospital where she later died. Her identification has not yet been released.

The chain of events is still being investigated, police say.

No other information was immediately available.

