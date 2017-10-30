Planning to dress up at Arrowhead? Know the stadium's costume po - KCTV5

Planning to dress up at Arrowhead? Know the stadium's costume policy

Posted: Updated:
(File photo) (File photo)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting the Denver Broncos just one day before Halloween. 

Because of that, Arrowhead Stadium has a costume policy. 

The stadium's costume policy: 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.