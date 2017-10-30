Police apprehend aggravated rape suspect who may have been posing as Uber driver

Authorities say Antwan T. Crosby, 33, is known to pick up intoxicated females in the Westport and Power and Light districts. (CrimeStoppers)

Police say they have captured an aggravated rape suspect who may have been posing as an Uber driver.

Authorities say Antwan T. Crosby, 33, was known to pick up intoxicated females in the Westport and Power and Light districts.

Crosby is a suspect in numerous sexual assaults in the Kansas City, MO and Kansas City, KS metropolitan areas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

