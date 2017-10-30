Kansas City police seek aggravated rape suspect who may be posin - KCTV5

Kansas City police seek aggravated rape suspect who may be posing as Uber driver

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Authorities say Antwan T. Crosby, 33, is known to pick up intoxicated females in the Westport and Power and Light districts. (CrimeStoppers)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are looking for an aggravated rape suspect who may be posing as an Uber driver.

Authorities say Antwan T. Crosby, 33, is known to pick up intoxicated females in the Westport and Power and Light districts. 

Crosby is a suspect in numerous sexual assaults in the Kansas City, MO and Kansas City, KS metropolitan areas.

He is said to 6’ tall, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

