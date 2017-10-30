Lee's Summit man charged in weekend shooting at another vehicle

Detectives found weapons and drugs at the scene of the crash that were from inside the truck. (Lee's Summit PD)

A Lee's Summit man has been charged in an incident Saturday that resulted in him shooting at another vehicle with four passengers, including two small children, just before rollover accident, prosecutors say.

Alex Latta, 21, has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon. Prosecutors requested a $150,000 bond.

According to court records, Lee's Summit police responded to a rollover accident about 4 p.m. Saturday at Northwest Murray Road and Northwest O'Brien Road and found a truck on its roof off of the roadway.

Strew in the grass were numerous items, including guns and drugs.

A man and his wife told police they were at The Oaks Apartments to turn around, when a truck bumped them, pointed a weapon at their vehicle, which had two small children in addition to them inside, and then drove around them until it later wrecked.

A witness told police that Latta fired a shot at the victim's vehicle.

