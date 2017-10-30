Armed suspects at large after robbing Dearborn gas station of beer, Gatorade

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. at the Trex Mart Gas Station, located at 17605 County Highway Z. (KCTV5)

Authorities in Dearborn are searching for a pair of men who they say robbed a gas station at gunpoint late Sunday night.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. at the Trex Mart Gas Station located at 17605 County Highway Z.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says two white men with handguns entered the store and fired shots into the air. No one was hurt as authorities say the shots were used as a scare tactic.

The two men stole beer and Gatorade before fleeing the store and heading north.

A female clerk, who was working at the time, was shaken by the robbery and declined to talk with KCTV5.

Officials are also investigating a second incident that happened at the Farris truck stop on Interstate 29 in Faucett.

Authorities say a man entered the store and before leaving, they pulled out a gun. Officers say the man did not steal anything or fire his weapon.

The two locations are about five minutes from each other.

Authorities are working to find out if the two incidents were related.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.