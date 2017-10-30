Armed suspects at large after robbing Dearborn gas station of beer, Gatorade

Family members say their loved one is the person who police found dead inside a U-Haul storage unit in Lenexa.More >
A church maintenance worker has been charged with arson after setting a fire at Concord Cultural Center and spray-painting racist graffiti on the front of the adjoining church in an effort to cover up his burglary, said Tom Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.More >
A 12-year-old Virginia boy suffered minor injuries when he jumped out of a moving car after being abducted at gunpoint, police said.More >
A North Carolina couple is charged with felony child abuse after maggots were found in the diaper of an 18-month-old baby, one of seven children in their care, police said.More >
Detroit police recently told the parents of a woman reported missing in 2009 that investigators actually found her body in 2010 and later buried her unidentified remains.More >
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.More >
A man driving for a ride-sharing service remains in the hospital after he was shot in Liberty over the weekend.More >
A Texas man fatally shot his daughter’s boyfriend and ran over the couple with his truck before killing himself, police said.More >
KCTV5 News is digging deeper into the lawsuit that connects the murder victim to the owner of the vehicle police were searching for in their investigation.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs could finish the 2017 season 14-2, with Kareem Hunt as Rookie of the Year and Alex Smith as Most Valuable Player. But if the Chiefs lose in the divisional round of the playoffs, the season will go down as a disappointment.More >
