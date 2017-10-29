JayJayStrong: Friends, family pull for Bonner Springs teen wounded in wreck

A Bonner Springs student is in critical condition following a crash that killed another one of his classmates.

The crash happened last Saturday on Kansas Avenue.

Seth Davidson died last Thursday due to injuries sustained in the wreck. On Sunday night, a vigil was held for Jay-Jay Hill, who is fighting for his life.

Hill's family made JayJayStrong T-shirts and his friends and relatives say he's the kind of young man who would help anyone.

"JayJay is the light of our life," said Sarah Harreus, his aunt. "He's a ball of energy and a heart of gold."

Hill, 17, is currently training in first response through the Job Corps. His grandmother, Debbie Heath, says he has a contagious grin.

"He's always smiled all the time," she said. "He's always doing something goofy."

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.