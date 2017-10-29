Thieves steal construction equipment in effort to steal ATM machine in Lee's Summit

A local bank had quite the mess to clean up after an overnight robbery caused quite a bit of damage.

The suspect or suspects involved used equipment from a nearby construction site to try and remove the ATM machine at the Bank of the West location.

MARCO Construction Company is working in the next lot on a new QuikTrip location.

Tom Anderson, the MARCO Construction Site Supervisor, said the burglars cross the fencing at the construction site and managed to start a forklift.

The forklift was used to smash down the barrier and remove the ATM box. Part of the forklift was broken in the process, resulting in at least $10,000 worth of damage.

"I just feel that people, if they put this kind of effort into something legitimate, they'd be successful at what they did instead of resorting to stealing," Anderson said. "It's an unfortunate thing for the neighborhood."

A police source says the officers are trying to locate the suspects.

