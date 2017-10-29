Vandals spray paint racial slurs on KC church, set fire

Idaho authorities say a woman who drove her sport utility vehicle off a cliff in a crash that killed her and her three young children did so deliberately.More >
Idaho authorities say a woman who drove her sport utility vehicle off a cliff in a crash that killed her and her three young children did so deliberately.More >
Astronomers around the world are trying to track down a small, fast-moving object that is zipping through our solar system.More >
Astronomers around the world are trying to track down a small, fast-moving object that is zipping through our solar system.More >
One girl made a special wish after being called up on stage at Katy Perry's concert.More >
One girl made a special wish after being called up on stage at Katy Perry's concert.More >
Two vehicles were stolen from a family’s driveway in broad daylight, but they got a bigger surprise when they took a look at surveillance footage from a nearby gas station.More >
Two vehicles were stolen from a family’s driveway in broad daylight, but they got a bigger surprise when they took a look at surveillance footage from a nearby gas station.More >
Landon Patterson made national news for becoming the first transgender homecoming queen in the nation. The cameras are now gone but her story as a young transgender woman is even more compelling today.More >
Landon Patterson made national news for becoming the first transgender homecoming queen in the nation. The cameras are now gone but her story as a young transgender woman is even more compelling today.More >
A 73-year-old woman was killed in a crash with a dump truck in Blue Springs on Friday afternoon.More >
A 73-year-old woman was killed in a crash with a dump truck in Blue Springs on Friday afternoon.More >
A group in KC is trying to help John Owens' family and others who have lost loved ones to crime recently as Kansas City police continue to investigate this week's shootings.More >
A group in KC is trying to help John Owens' family and others who have lost loved ones to crime recently as Kansas City police continue to investigate this week's shootings.More >
On Saturday, there was a 5-car accident at 93rd and Metcalf.More >
On Saturday, there was a 5-car accident at 93rd and Metcalf.More >
A four-year-old boy is still recovering after a minivan struck him and dragged him about ten feet while he was on his way to school.More >
A four-year-old boy is still recovering after a minivan struck him and dragged him about ten feet while he was on his way to school.More >
Police are investigating after shots were fired and a truck rolled over in Lee's Summit on Saturday.More >
Police are investigating after shots were fired and a truck rolled over in Lee's Summit on Saturday.More >