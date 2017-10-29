Vandals spray paint racial slurs on KC church, set fire

A church in Kansas City has been vandalized with racial slurs. A fire was also started. (KCTV)

The incident happened at Concord Fortress of Hope Church on W. Longview Parkway in KC.

The exact time the vandalism happened is unknown, but it was noticed on Sunday morning.

What appeared to be a take on a swastika, the letters "KKK," and a racial slur that starts with the letter "n" were spray painted on the glass doors and windows of the building.

Councilman Quinton Lucas posted pictures of the vandalism on his Facebook page this morning just before 8:30 a.m. He also posted them to Twitter.

"Fools think they're gonna keep us from worshipping this morning," Lucas said. "Racist Vandals and arsonists not slowing down 8am service at @concordhope church."

Lucas attends the church and said his congregation is strong. "I'm sorry parishioners had to confront signs of hatred, but I'm proud of the way Pastor Lindsay and the community have responded with a positive message of faith and hope," he said.

The fire department spent 13 minutes at the church starting at 4:24 a.m. because vandals started a fire after breaking in.

The fire was small and the sprinkler system put most of it out.

“Unfortunately it's kind of a remote area, so if you were driving by early this morning, late last night and you saw something happening here, it probably wasn't supposed to be," John Ham with the Kansas City Field Division of ATF said.

The church did hold its services this morning despite what happened. The pastor declined to make speak to the media, but did focus his Sunday morning message on resilience.

“That's devastating for this congregation, it's devastating for this community," Ham said with regard to the graffiti. "Every time somebody does that, it brings up emotions, and rightfully so."

Crime scene investigators were still there as of 11:21 a.m.

Officials are not calling what happened a hate crime, but they have notified the FBI, which will get involved it that ends up being the case.

