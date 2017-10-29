Man critically injured, suspect charged in shooting in Liberty

The Liberty police are investigating after a 41-year-old man was shot on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. at the Landing Eatery and Pub.

Patrick Logan Pulse, 28, has been charged in Clay County with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The victim, who was working as a Lyft driver, was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

A $100,000 bond has been requested.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.