Man critically injured, suspect charged in shooting in Liberty - KCTV5

Man critically injured, suspect charged in shooting in Liberty

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
Clay county Clay county
LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -

The Liberty police are investigating after a 41-year-old man was shot on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. at the Landing Eatery and Pub. 

Patrick Logan Pulse, 28, has been charged in Clay County with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. 

The victim, who was working as a Lyft driver, was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

A $100,000 bond has been requested. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.