Man critically injured in shooting in Liberty - KCTV5

Man critically injured in shooting in Liberty

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (AP) File photo. (AP)
LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -

The Liberty police are investigating after a 41-year-old man was shot on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. at the Landing Eatery and Pub. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

A 28-year-old man from Independence was taken into police custody. 

No other information is available at this time. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.