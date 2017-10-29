Man critically injured in shooting in Liberty

The Liberty police are investigating after a 41-year-old man was shot on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. at the Landing Eatery and Pub.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

A 28-year-old man from Independence was taken into police custody.

No other information is available at this time.

