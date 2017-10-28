Kansas girl shares wish, unforgettable moment with Katy Perry

Zoe made a wish that melted hearts at the Katy Perry concert at the Sprint Center. (Photo provided by family of Zoe)

One girl made an unforgettable wish after being called up on stage at Katy Perry's concert.

12-year-old Zoe is a big Katy Perry fan, but had never been to her concert.

"I just loved her singing style. I love her lyrics," she said. "I like everything about her."

Nellie, her stepmom, hatched up a plan. She took Zoe to downtown Kansas City under the pretense of taking her to a singalong party.

"I wanted to give her a nice surprise," said Nellie.

She kept the concert a secret all day until they were right outside the Sprint Center.

"I whipped out the tickets and her eyes started welling up."

That was when the tears started falling.

"I was crying because I was so excited. I've never been to a concert before and Katy Perry is my idol," she said.

They went into the Sprint Center and were enjoying the concert, screaming their heads off and singing when Perry asked for someone in the audience to come on stage.

Zoe was jumping up and down, grabbing Perry's attention.

"She said "you in the orange hoodie, get up here on stage," and doofus that I am, I ran the wrong way," Zoe said.

Zoe took the stage next to her idol and as her stepmom was taking the video, Perry asked Zoe to make a wish.

Her answer would melt the hearts of thousands of people at the Sprint Center.

Zoe's wish was for her 17-year-old sister with autism to stop getting bullied at her school.

Her answer moved Perry so much that she announced that she would pay a visit to the school, which is near Wichita.

"I care about my sister a huge deal. I would die for her," said Zoe.

Zoe hopes the words of a celebrity will help her big sister.

"Words hurt more than physical fighting. Words can sink into someone's heart," she said.

Her words sunk into the hearts of many this weekend.

Zoe hopes they reach kids in every school.

