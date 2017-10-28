73-year-old killed in collision with dump truck - KCTV5

73-year-old killed in collision with dump truck

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -

A 73-year-old woman was killed in a crash with a dump truck in Blue Springs on Friday afternoon. 

The crash happened in the area of Highway 7 and Clark Lane.

She collided with a dump truck and was fatally injured.

No other information is available at this time. 

