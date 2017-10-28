2 in custody after shots are fired, truck rolls over in Lee's Summit

Police are investigating after shots were fired and a truck rolled over in Lee's Summit on Saturday.

At about 4 p.m., emergency crews went to the area of NW Murray and NW O'Brien Road on a call about a single vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found a black and gold Chevrolet pickup that ended up in the grassy area on the northeast corner of the two roads.

While investigating, officers talked to the driver of a second vehicle.

That driver told police that the truck had sideswiped them while they were on SW Third Street.

When the person driving the truck did not pull over to report the accident, the other driver started to follow them.

The person driving the truck then tried to run away, lost control, and rolled the truck.

The second driver said that, while they were following the truck, its passengers fired several rounds at the second driver's vehicle.

Witnesses in the area did say that they heard shots before the truck rolled over.

Both suspects in the truck were taken a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. They are still in police custody.

Detectives found weapons and drugs at the scene of the crash that were from inside the truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

