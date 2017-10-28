After man who rallied against violence is killed, KC antiviolence group holds rally

A group in KC is trying to help John Owens' family and others who have lost loved ones to crime recently as Kansas City police continue to investigate this week's shootings.

On Saturday, a group called Hearts Infinity was canvassing the city to hand out fliers and ask people for information.

They say they want to help Owens' family and others find justice.

Owens was active in promoting antiviolence. He was a relative of Jayden and Montell, two young boys who were shot and killed in their house in 2016.

KCTV5 News met Owens at several of their rallies in the past.

Organizers for Saturday’s rally say the events help find information and keep memories of the victims alive.

“You're refreshing people's memories,” said Alissa Henderson with Hearts Infinity. “There's puzzle pieces on our shirts for a reason. If we can put our pieces together, we can solve this puzzle.”

Witnesses told police that Owens had been talking to at least one other person the morning he was shot at Independence and Elmwood.

