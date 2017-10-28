Independence police investigating Saturday afternoon homicide

One person was killed in the 12800 block of E. 47th St. in Independence. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV5)

Independence police are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the 12800 block of E. 47th Street.

When officers arrived they found a man who was dead and another man who had minor injuries.

Police have named a person and vehicle of interest in today's homicide: 31-year-old Jerome T. Roberson, who is 5'9 and about 160 pounds.

The vehicle of interest is a red 1995 Chevrolet Camaro with t-tops with a possible license plate of CN5K5N.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information is available at this time.

Police are asking anyone who knows anything to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7777. You can also email tips to leads@indepmo.org.

