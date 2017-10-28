Pursuit ends in 5-car crash at 93rd, Metcalf

(Via the City of Overland Park, KS Government on Facebook)

On Saturday, there was a 5-car accident at 93rd and Metcalf.

The exact time the crash happened is unknown, but the area was expected to be closed until 1 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was pursuing a vehicle due to a felony warrant and stolen tags, then the pursuit ended in the crash.

Two people were taken into custody.

No one was seriously injured.

No other information is available at this time.

