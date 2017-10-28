1 left with life-threatening injuries in overnight shooting

One person was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting early on Saturday.

Officers received a call about an aggravated assault around 2:30 a.m.

The shooting happened in the area of Independence Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard.

The victim was then dropped off at 13th Avenue and Benton Boulevard.

Information about the victim is not available at this time.

