Woman has 2 cars stolen from driveway in broad daylight

Two vehicles were stolen from a family’s driveway in broad daylight, but they got a bigger surprise when they took a look at surveillance footage from a nearby gas station.

Zsa Zsa Addison, a grandmother, is frustrated and shocked after not one, but two family vehicles were stolen from her home.

The theft happened on Thursday around 1:25 p.m. She said it took less than 5 minutes “and boom; they were down the street.”

“They drug it,” she said. “You can see the markings”

Addison was away at work, but her daughter-in-law was inside her home and noticed the vehicles were missing.

Several neighbors saw the crime but didn’t call the police.

“Nobody said anything,” Addison said. “They called me after the fact and said, ‘Oh, I guess you sold your cars.’ No, I didn’t… Someone just towed them off. Well, they stole them!”

Addison filed a police report and then did some digging of her own.

She said surveillance photos from a nearby gas station show both of her vehicles being towed away down Paseo.

Addison said the unmarked trucks look suspicious.

With only liability insurance on the ‘99 Honda, she’s calling this a big loss. The other car that was stolen was a 2002 Ford Focus.

“I just renewed my tags,” she said. “I just got my stickers and everything.”

Kansas City police were unable to tell KCTV5 News the number of reported car thefts this year. However, they did say they’ve seen an uptick in the number of car break-ins across the city.

Honda Civics are at the top of the list of stolen vehicles. The National Insurance Crime Bureau says older model vehicles are also a target for car thieves.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.