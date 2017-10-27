Adrian Jones’ father wants to withdraw guilty plea; could have jury trial

Michael Jones killed Adrian Jones in 2015. The child's body was found in a pig sty. (KCTV5)

A KCK man who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the death of his 7-year-old son whose body was fed to pigs wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

On Friday, Adrian Jones’ maternal grandmother is reacting to the possibility that, if that request is granted, her family could be forced to go through a jury trial.

Investigators said the starvation and torture that Adrian Jones endured before his death was the most heinous abuse case they’ve ever seen.

Adrian’s grandmother hopes if Michael Jones withdraws his guilty plea that he will be convicted again and his punishment will be more severe.

Michael Jones entered a guilty plea in May of this year. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Adrian’s Grandmother, Judy Conway, spoke with KCTV5 News by phone about the possibility that Michael Jones will go back to court.

“I always wanted life in prison with no chance of parole,” she said. “I'm hoping that if he is granted a jury trial, it does not work in his favor.”

“I feel what they did to my grandson day in and day out, 24 hours a day deserves life in prison with no chance of parole,” she said.

Adrian’s stepmother, Heather Jones, also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and received life with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

In addition to the life sentence, Heather Jones was also sentenced to another 5 years and 8 months on two child abuse charges.

“He wants the whole responsibility of all of the abuse to be placed on Heather,” Conway said, “even though I do firmly believe Heather inflicted most of the abuse. I also know for a fact he abused Adrian also.”

Adrian’s Grandmother said that if Michael Jones is granted a jury trial, she will be there every day.

She said she would “be face-to-face with him to get some answers about what all happened to Adrian.”

She and the investigators who worked his case have fought to make sure Adrian gets justice and won’t be forgotten.

Detective Stuart Littlefield with the KCK Police Department said in May: “I don't want him to be another nameless victim. I don't want them to remember Heather and Mike as the parents who fed their child to pigs. I want them to remember Adrian Jones who will never be here again.”

A motion to set aside Michael Jones’ plea has been filed.

Adrian’s grandmother will be in court next Friday to see if the motion is granted and he receives a jury trial.

