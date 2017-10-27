EPA studies air quality in Kansas City, Kansas

The EPA has launched the KC-TRAQS Program, which will involve citizens and area students to help conduct the study.

"The real benefit of citizen science is public engagement and becoming more familiar with environmental data and information and then how it applies to you,” said Karen Flournoy, Senior Advisor for EPA Region 7. “Because once you know more about it, you think more about what your actions are."

The study will be conducted for one year in the neighborhoods of Turner, Argentine and Armourdale in southeast Wyandotte County, Kansas.

In order to measure the air quality, they'll be using three forms of measurement.

One of them is an "air mapper".

"They're kind of lunchbox-sized devices that has a GPS and sensors to get the same kind of information about the air pollutants,” Flournoy said.

They encourage students to get involved to help collect data and information.

The air mappers can be picked up at local libraries.

"This project is really a way for them to get engaged and learn and apply those skills in the future,” Flournoy said. “Maybe it will peak their interest in a science, environmental career in the future."

